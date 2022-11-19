Quantafuel ASA (OTC:QNTFF) Downgraded by Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities lowered shares of Quantafuel ASA (OTC:QNTFFGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Quantafuel ASA Stock Performance

Shares of QNTFF stock opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.18. Quantafuel ASA has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.93.

Quantafuel ASA Company Profile

Quantafuel ASA, a technology-based energy company, which converts plastic waste to environment friendly fuels and chemicals in Norway. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

