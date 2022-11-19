R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Stock Price Down 8.5%

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 8.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.56 and last traded at $7.56. 94,814 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,889,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.26.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RCM. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $35.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $35.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $31.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of R1 RCM to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 128.50 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

In related news, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 15,000,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $306,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,754,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,365,925,343.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 2.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,221 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 130.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,511 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 26,915 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in R1 RCM by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 121,794 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in R1 RCM during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Eversept Partners LP lifted its position in R1 RCM by 85.7% during the first quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 1,361,506 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $36,434,000 after purchasing an additional 628,374 shares during the period. 49.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

