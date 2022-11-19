Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Director Sells $572,400.00 in Stock

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) Director Necip Sayiner sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $572,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,633.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rambus Stock Performance

NASDAQ RMBS opened at $37.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.10. Rambus Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $38.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.51 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Rambus alerts:

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.40). Rambus had a positive return on equity of 20.24% and a negative net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Rambus’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rambus

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Rambus by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 281,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,166,000 after acquiring an additional 16,487 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Rambus by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Rambus by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,138,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,099,000 after acquiring an additional 69,862 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Rambus by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,855,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,434,000 after acquiring an additional 155,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Rambus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Rambus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Rambus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Rambus from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Rambus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.