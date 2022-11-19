RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) Receives $654.75 Average PT from Brokerages

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $661.00.

RTLLF has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from €480.00 ($494.85) to €470.00 ($484.54) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from €598.00 ($616.49) to €619.00 ($638.14) in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from €860.00 ($886.60) to €885.00 ($912.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

Get RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $589.90 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $512.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $569.99. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $420.00 and a 52 week high of $1,019.71.

About RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, and sale of professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers iCombi Pro and iCombi Classic, a combi-steamer with intelligent cooking paths, as well as care products for combi-steamers; iVario, a multifunctional cooking system that cooks in liquids or with contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.