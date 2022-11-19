Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Receives $15.84 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.84.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REPYY. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Repsol from €14.00 ($14.43) to €15.00 ($15.46) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Repsol Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Repsol stock opened at $14.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.81 and its 200 day moving average is $13.58. Repsol has a twelve month low of $10.79 and a twelve month high of $17.31.

About Repsol

Repsol ( OTCMKTS:REPYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). Repsol had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $20.98 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Repsol will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

