Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stock Position Raised by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 356,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $46,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Republic Services by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 9.0% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services stock opened at $133.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.01. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.57 and a fifty-two week high of $149.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 43.23%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Republic Services to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

