Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Compass Diversified’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CODI)

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Compass Diversified in a research note issued on Monday, November 14th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.01 for the year. The consensus estimate for Compass Diversified’s current full-year earnings is $2.00 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Compass Diversified’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CODI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

Compass Diversified Trading Down 3.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Diversified

Shares of CODI opened at $19.52 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.30 and its 200 day moving average is $21.49. Compass Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $33.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 976.00 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 3.17.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Compass Diversified by 408.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Compass Diversified by 1,858.8% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 131,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.20 per share, for a total transaction of $118,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 191,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,476,527.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

