Research Analysts Set Expectations for Azenta, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Azenta in a report issued on Monday, November 14th. B. Riley analyst Y. Zhi forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Azenta’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Azenta’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AZTA. Stephens lifted their target price on Azenta from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Azenta from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Azenta to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Azenta from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.60.

Azenta Trading Down 3.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:AZTA opened at $57.58 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.99. Azenta has a 1-year low of $37.61 and a 1-year high of $121.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZTA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Azenta by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,070,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,047,000 after acquiring an additional 127,923 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Azenta by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,035,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,546,000 after acquiring an additional 113,395 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Azenta by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,572,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,966,000 after acquiring an additional 401,828 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Azenta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,008,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Azenta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

About Azenta

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

Featured Stories

