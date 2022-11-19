Research Analysts Set Expectations for Hookipa Pharma Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HOOK)

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report issued on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright analyst A. He now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.16) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.40). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hookipa Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.09) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Hookipa Pharma’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HOOK. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Hookipa Pharma from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Hookipa Pharma from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Hookipa Pharma from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Hookipa Pharma stock opened at $1.11 on Thursday. Hookipa Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $60.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.49.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,482,000. Artal Group S.A. increased its position in Hookipa Pharma by 208.5% in the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,849,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Hookipa Pharma by 124.2% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 77,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 43,144 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Hookipa Pharma by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 290,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 28,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.98% of the company’s stock.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

