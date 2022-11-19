Research Analysts Set Expectations for Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:INFI)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.52). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.43) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.38.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.0 %

Institutional Trading of Infinity Pharmaceuticals

NASDAQ INFI opened at $0.61 on Thursday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.97.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 342,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,311,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after purchasing an additional 40,773 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,491,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.81% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.