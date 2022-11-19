Richard Lee Boger Buys 3,200 Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Stock

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) Director Richard Lee Boger bought 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.35 per share, with a total value of $36,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,776.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Richard Lee Boger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 7th, Richard Lee Boger bought 4,000 shares of Gray Television stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $36,400.00.

Gray Television Stock Performance

Shares of GTN stock opened at $11.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Gray Television, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $24.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.30.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.17%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GTN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Gray Television from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Gray Television from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Gray Television to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Gray Television from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gray Television

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Gray Television by 35.9% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Gray Television by 0.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Gray Television by 6.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 7.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 219.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

