Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 652.71 ($7.67).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RMV shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Rightmove from GBX 618 ($7.26) to GBX 608 ($7.14) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 634 ($7.45) to GBX 497 ($5.84) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Rightmove Stock Performance

Shares of LON RMV opened at GBX 545.20 ($6.41) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £4.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,478.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.41. Rightmove has a 1-year low of GBX 437.80 ($5.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 810 ($9.52). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 518.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 568.52.

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

