Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Receives $11.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

RITM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Rithm Capital from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Rithm Capital to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

Shares of NYSE:RITM opened at $8.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.75. Rithm Capital has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $11.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.49%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 51.28%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RITM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 8,088 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 939.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 15,597 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rithm Capital by 370.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Rithm Capital by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 43,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital Corp. provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and consumer loans. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

