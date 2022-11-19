RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) Sees Large Volume Increase

RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 196,073 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 149,751 shares.The stock last traded at $10.01 and had previously closed at $10.00.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 303,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,475,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,669,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,617,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.24% of the company’s stock.

About RMG Acquisition Corp. III

RMG Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

