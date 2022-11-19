Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Rockwell Automation worth $29,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Harding Loevner LP increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 1,612,383.6% in the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 886,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,229,000 after acquiring an additional 886,811 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 2,872.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 446,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,984,000 after acquiring an additional 431,442 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,251,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 860,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,956,000 after acquiring an additional 368,508 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,227,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,584,111,000 after acquiring an additional 261,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $274.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.19.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $264.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.09. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.22%.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $146,797.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,402.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $146,797.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,402.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,801.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

