Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target to C$14.00

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

SIA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.25 to C$14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.75.

Shares of Sienna Senior Living stock opened at C$11.41 on Wednesday. Sienna Senior Living has a 52-week low of C$10.89 and a 52-week high of C$15.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.87. The firm has a market cap of C$831.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 267.43%.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

