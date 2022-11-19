Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for IMI (LON:IMI)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of IMI (LON:IMI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,780 ($20.92) price target on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($20.56) price target on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,757.50 ($20.65).

IMI Stock Up 0.6 %

LON IMI opened at GBX 1,429 ($16.79) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.53. IMI has a 1-year low of GBX 1,069 ($12.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,877.81 ($22.07). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,223.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,242.75. The company has a market cap of £3.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,832.05.

About IMI

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

