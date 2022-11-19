Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Shares Purchased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.07% of Rush Enterprises worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $51.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.06. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.72 and a fifty-two week high of $60.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.35%.

In other news, SVP Jody Pollard sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total transaction of $377,025.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,142.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

RUSHA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rush Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Rush Enterprises from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird.

