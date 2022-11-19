Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) SVP Sells $377,025.00 in Stock

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) SVP Jody Pollard sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total transaction of $377,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,142.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Rush Enterprises Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $51.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.06. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.72 and a 12-month high of $60.88.

Rush Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 13.35%.

Institutional Trading of Rush Enterprises

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 939,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,854,000 after buying an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 908,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,807,000 after purchasing an additional 35,544 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $977,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on RUSHA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Rush Enterprises from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird.

