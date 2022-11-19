Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $33.18, but opened at $34.58. Ryan Specialty shares last traded at $35.47, with a volume of 2,033 shares traded.

Specifically, CEO Patrick G. Ryan bought 182,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $6,176,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,801,621 shares in the company, valued at $196,442,887.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ryan Specialty news, CEO Patrick G. Ryan bought 182,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $6,176,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,801,621 shares in the company, valued at $196,442,887.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Ohalleran purchased 11,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.71 per share, for a total transaction of $396,092.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 564,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,020,125.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 201,874 shares of company stock worth $6,839,561 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RYAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Ryan Specialty to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ryan Specialty from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Ryan Specialty to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Ryan Specialty Trading Up 8.4 %

Institutional Trading of Ryan Specialty

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 80.57 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYAN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Ryan Specialty during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Ryan Specialty during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 524.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the second quarter worth $42,000. 26.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ryan Specialty

(Get Rating)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.