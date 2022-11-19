Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.74.

Salesforce Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $148.04 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.36 and a 200-day moving average of $165.38. The company has a market capitalization of $148.04 billion, a PE ratio of 274.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $136.04 and a 52-week high of $306.00.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Salesforce will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 7,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total transaction of $1,191,006.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,260,178,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,931 shares of company stock worth $18,681,572 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,571,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,556 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,708,529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,483,854 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,825,733 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,447,733,000 after acquiring an additional 585,881 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,234,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,234,635,000 after acquiring an additional 669,616 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,688,506 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,968,955,000 after buying an additional 210,376 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

