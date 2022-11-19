Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Acquired by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 10.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 85,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after buying an additional 7,809 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 30,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 16,621 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Sanofi by 188.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 37,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 24,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Sanofi by 35.2% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

SNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sanofi from €105.00 ($108.25) to €115.00 ($118.56) in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Sanofi from €90.00 ($92.78) to €85.00 ($87.63) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Sanofi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.88.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $44.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.29. Sanofi has a one year low of $36.91 and a one year high of $58.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.59.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

