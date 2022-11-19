SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,327 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $12,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1,081.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1,959.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 134,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,990,000 after buying an additional 127,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

SBAC opened at $290.68 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $236.20 and a one year high of $391.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a PE ratio of 78.35 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $279.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.50.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). SBA Communications had a net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $675.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBAC. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on SBA Communications to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $385.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on SBA Communications from $408.00 to $346.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.73.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

