SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Makes New $71,000 Investment in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,340 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 17.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,997 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,930,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,568,000 after acquiring an additional 50,728 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,546,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,874,000 after acquiring an additional 17,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,915,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,866,000 after acquiring an additional 97,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WPC shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $79.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.93. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.76 and a 52-week high of $89.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $1.061 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 168.25%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

