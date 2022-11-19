SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Makes New $74,000 Investment in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 49.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 97,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,885,000 after buying an additional 32,507 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 51,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,746,000 after buying an additional 8,636 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYY opened at $96.84 on Friday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $85.43 and a 1-year high of $118.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.03.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

