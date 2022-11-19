SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,766,000 after acquiring an additional 342,340 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,148 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,287,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,102,000 after purchasing an additional 321,938 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,743,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,876,000 after purchasing an additional 85,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,201,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,049,000 after purchasing an additional 886,455 shares in the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Argus raised their price target on Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Alliant Energy to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alliant Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Alliant Energy Cuts Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $55.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.05. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.51. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $65.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.4275 dividend. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.53%.

Alliant Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.