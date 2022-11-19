SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 29,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Down 1.7 %

BEP opened at $28.84 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $27.32 and a 1-year high of $41.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.50 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.34 and a 200-day moving average of $34.58.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -228.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. TD Securities assumed coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.27.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

Featured Articles

