SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 15.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 36.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 365,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 96,649 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 24.9% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 26,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 8.1% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 153,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 11,529 shares during the period.

Get PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II alerts:

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Stock Performance

PFN stock opened at $7.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.20 and a 200-day moving average of $7.64. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 12 month low of $6.73 and a 12 month high of $9.73.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Increases Dividend

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.072 dividend. This is an increase from PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.

(Get Rating)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.