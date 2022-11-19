SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 377.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the first quarter worth $91,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the first quarter worth $136,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the first quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the first quarter worth $202,000.

SPXU stock opened at $15.55 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a 1 year low of $12.03 and a 1 year high of $23.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.92.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

