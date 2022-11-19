SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 7.0% in the second quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 13,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 2.9% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 12.5% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FOF stock opened at $10.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.07. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

