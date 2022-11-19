SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 1.6% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 88,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,705,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Southern Copper to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Southern Copper from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.80.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

NYSE SCCO opened at $58.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.62. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $42.42 and a 12-month high of $79.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 60.06%.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

