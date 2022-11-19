SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,179 Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PHDG. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 45.3% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the first quarter worth about $201,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PHDG opened at $33.90 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a 52-week low of $32.22 and a 52-week high of $38.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.17.

