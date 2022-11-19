SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Takes $65,000 Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,878 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQT. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in EQT by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 50,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in EQT by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in EQT by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 86,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in EQT by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its stake in EQT by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 11,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQT Stock Performance

NYSE:EQT opened at $41.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.15. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $51.97.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. EQT’s payout ratio is 13.27%.

Insider Transactions at EQT

In other news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $4,104,433.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 297,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,373,049.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. PETERS & COMPAN reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of EQT from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of EQT from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.88.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

