SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Takes $67,000 Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNI. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,575,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1,507.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 17,683 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 11.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.6% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 18,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 25.9% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of CNI opened at $124.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.37. The company has a market capitalization of $84.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.01. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.79 and a fifty-two week high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 29.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.55.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Articles

