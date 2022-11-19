SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Takes $71,000 Position in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF during the second quarter worth $190,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF during the second quarter worth $195,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF during the first quarter worth $269,000.

Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

BATT stock opened at $13.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.25. Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $20.52.

