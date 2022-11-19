SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Takes $73,000 Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 2.0% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 32.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 5.4% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 0.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 19.3% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $124.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.78. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $194.12.

Assurant Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Assurant’s payout ratio is 46.74%.

AIZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Assurant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Assurant in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Assurant from $220.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $199.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.20.

About Assurant

(Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.