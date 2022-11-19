SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 5.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,606,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,216,000 after acquiring an additional 476,123 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in Honda Motor by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,410,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,507,000 after purchasing an additional 166,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,668,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,148,000 after buying an additional 535,537 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,586,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,308,000 after buying an additional 215,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,496,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,284,000 after purchasing an additional 148,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HMC opened at $23.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.73. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $21.43 and a 12 month high of $32.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.60.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses.

