SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Nordstrom by 500.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Nordstrom by 200.0% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom during the second quarter worth about $49,000. 59.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom Trading Up 1.7 %

JWN opened at $21.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.33 and its 200-day moving average is $21.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $34.65. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.17.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 70.36%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JWN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.38.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

Featured Stories

