SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,860 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,312 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

NYSE:TDY opened at $407.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $381.83. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.10. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $325.00 and a 52 week high of $493.97.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.49, for a total transaction of $1,677,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,522,062.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total transaction of $2,079,204.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,506.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.49, for a total value of $1,677,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,522,062.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

