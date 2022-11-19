Selig Zises Sells 3,500 Shares of Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) Stock

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Rating) Director Selig Zises sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $153,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,492,478.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Selig Zises also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 11th, Selig Zises sold 1,000 shares of Esquire Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total transaction of $44,340.00.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Selig Zises sold 2,500 shares of Esquire Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $112,925.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Selig Zises sold 4,200 shares of Esquire Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $158,676.00.

On Thursday, August 25th, Selig Zises sold 3,000 shares of Esquire Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $116,250.00.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Selig Zises sold 1,540 shares of Esquire Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total transaction of $60,183.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESQ opened at $44.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $366.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.77. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.87 and a one year high of $48.13.

Esquire Financial ( NASDAQ:ESQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 million. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 17.18%. As a group, analysts expect that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Esquire Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Esquire Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESQ. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Esquire Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 358,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Esquire Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 297,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Esquire Financial by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 160,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after acquiring an additional 35,392 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its position in Esquire Financial by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 12,895 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Esquire Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 134,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ESQ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Esquire Financial in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Esquire Financial to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

