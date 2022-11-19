Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC lessened its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 296.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 79,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,944,000 after purchasing an additional 59,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 271.4% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sempra from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sempra from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sempra from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.40.

Sempra Stock Performance

Sempra Dividend Announcement

NYSE:SRE opened at $157.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.36. Sempra has a twelve month low of $119.56 and a twelve month high of $176.47. The company has a market capitalization of $49.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.24%.

About Sempra

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.