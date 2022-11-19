Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Sequans Communications from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Sequans Communications from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Sequans Communications stock opened at $3.78 on Thursday. Sequans Communications has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $5.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $181.17 million, a P/E ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQNS. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Sequans Communications by 265.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 10,746 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC lifted its stake in Sequans Communications by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 32,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 7,407 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sequans Communications by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Sequans Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sequans Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. 54.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, South Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

