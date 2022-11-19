Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Sequans Communications from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Sequans Communications from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.
Sequans Communications Stock Up 0.3 %
Sequans Communications stock opened at $3.78 on Thursday. Sequans Communications has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $5.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $181.17 million, a P/E ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.90.
About Sequans Communications
Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, South Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.
