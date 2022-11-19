Shaleen Devgun Sells 10,000 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Stock

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,362,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Schneider National Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE SNDR opened at $25.15 on Friday. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.02. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SNDR shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Schneider National from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Schneider National from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Schneider National from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group raised Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schneider National

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Schneider National during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 47.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 39,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 12,544 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schneider National in the first quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Schneider National by 32.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Schneider National by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

