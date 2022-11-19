Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires New Stake in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in HCI Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,092,000 after acquiring an additional 21,054 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its position in HCI Group by 20.9% during the second quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 403,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,351,000 after purchasing an additional 69,745 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of HCI Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 380,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,972,000 after purchasing an additional 9,798 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of HCI Group by 21.0% in the first quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 221,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,131,000 after purchasing an additional 38,452 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of HCI Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,541,000 after purchasing an additional 11,137 shares during the period. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HCI Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on HCI Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on HCI Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on HCI Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

HCI Group Price Performance

In related news, CEO Paresh Patel purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.08 per share, with a total value of $51,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 21.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HCI opened at $37.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $330.14 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.47 and a 200 day moving average of $54.87. HCI Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $127.00.

HCI Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.24%.

About HCI Group

(Get Rating)

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.