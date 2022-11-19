Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 1,143 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLGT. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 7,094.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 319,836 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 1,533.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after acquiring an additional 96,600 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the second quarter worth about $5,161,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the second quarter worth about $4,820,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 247.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after purchasing an additional 83,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on FLGT shares. TheStreet downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James started coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.25.

Insider Activity at Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics Price Performance

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total transaction of $27,400.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,188,094.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, COO Jian Xie sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $29,821.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 309,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,683,827.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total transaction of $27,400.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,188,094.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 29.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FLGT stock opened at $37.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.54. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.07 and a 1-year high of $109.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.05.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $105.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.70 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 33.82%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fulgent Genetics

(Get Rating)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.