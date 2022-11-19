Shell Asset Management Co. Has $126,000 Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) by 107.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 328.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 664.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $44,331.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,249,132.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ACAD stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $28.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.28.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $130.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.04 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 42.49% and a negative return on equity of 47.09%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACAD shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.90.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

