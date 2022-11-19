Shell Asset Management Co. Has $257,000 Stock Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $420,864,000 after purchasing an additional 51,296 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 5.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,948,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $228,603,000 after acquiring an additional 108,916 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,751,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,506,000 after acquiring an additional 59,529 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 919,752 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,549,000 after acquiring an additional 22,958 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 20.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 840,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,814,000 after acquiring an additional 142,698 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wingstop news, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 1,500 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total transaction of $239,655.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,577.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Wingstop news, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total transaction of $239,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,577.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 3,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $608,416.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,788.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,754 shares of company stock valued at $1,877,998 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Price Performance

NASDAQ WING opened at $160.20 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.67 and a 1-year high of $178.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.62, a PEG ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.58.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.81 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 13.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Wingstop from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Wingstop from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Wingstop from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Wingstop from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Wingstop from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.06.

About Wingstop

(Get Rating)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

Featured Articles

