Shell Asset Management Co. Invests $158,000 in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marqeta during the first quarter worth $38,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ MQ opened at $6.65 on Friday. Marqeta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $24.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average of $8.41.
Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.
