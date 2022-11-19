Shell Asset Management Co. Invests $158,000 in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marqeta during the first quarter worth $38,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Marqeta Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MQ opened at $6.65 on Friday. Marqeta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $24.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average of $8.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marqeta Profile

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Marqeta from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Marqeta from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Wedbush started coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Marqeta to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Marqeta from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.42.

(Get Rating)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.