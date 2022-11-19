Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases New Stake in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 350,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 7.0% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 2.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000.

Get Chinook Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KDNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

Chinook Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insider Activity

KDNY opened at $21.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 0.10. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.79 and a 200 day moving average of $18.97.

In related news, COO Tom Frohlich sold 10,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $221,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 143,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,188,979.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew James King sold 3,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $70,037.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,967.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Tom Frohlich sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $221,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 143,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,188,979.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,917 shares of company stock valued at $436,556 in the last three months. Company insiders own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.