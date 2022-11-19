Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,714 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 154,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,331,000 after acquiring an additional 59,261 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Etsy by 58.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 18,601 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Etsy by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 381,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,927,000 after buying an additional 27,049 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 184.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 3,541.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 415,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,401,000 after buying an additional 403,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $113.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 1.71. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.06.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.86, for a total value of $2,207,181.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,872,563.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Etsy news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $8,672,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,682,405.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.86, for a total value of $2,207,181.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,872,563.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 241,901 shares of company stock valued at $25,527,994. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ETSY. Piper Sandler started coverage on Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Etsy from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Etsy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.61.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

